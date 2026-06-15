In 2026 when choosing among the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Honda
|MG
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)