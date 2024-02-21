In 2026 when choosing among the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-