In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Carens Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Carens
|Brand
|Honda
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4