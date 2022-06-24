Jazz vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Vitara brezza Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.