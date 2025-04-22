Jazz vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz S-cross Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.