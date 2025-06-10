civic vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Nexon ev max Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 16.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1799 cc - Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.