In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs