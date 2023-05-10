All New City vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Nexon ev max Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.