In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4