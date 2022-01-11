Figo vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Kicks Brand Ford Nissan Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.