EcoSport vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Rapid tsi Brand Ford Skoda Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.