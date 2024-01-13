EcoSport vs city-4th-generation Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport City-4th-generation Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.