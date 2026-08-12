In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari 812 and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Artura Comparison