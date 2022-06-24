In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-