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BYD e6 vs Jeep Meridian

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD e6 and Jeep Meridian, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD e6 Price starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh (last recorded price) for GL and Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT. e6 gets a battery pack of up to 71.7 kwh. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e6 vs Meridian Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E6 Meridian
BrandBYDJeep
Price₹ 29.15 Lakh₹ 23.33 Lakhs
Range415 km/charge-
Mileage-15 to 16 kmpl
Battery Capacity71.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1956 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Longitude 4x2 MT
₹23.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD e6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Door Handle
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor2.0 L Multijet II
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm-
Driving Range
415 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
McPhersonMcPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMulti-Link with strut suspension with FSD
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres5.6 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Width
1810 mm1859 mm
Length
4695 mm4769 mm
Height
1670 mm1698 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm2782 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
1930 kg-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres170 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableAuto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch10.1 inch
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
46
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingAudio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherVinyl
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
BlackEmperador Brown/Black
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06027,57,477
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00023,33,000
RTO
16,0003,01,995
Insurance
1,39,5601,21,982
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00959,268

Meridian Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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