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BMW X7 vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs EQC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X7 Eqc
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.26 Cr₹ 1.07 Cr
Range937 km/charge471 km/charge
Battery Capacity-80 kwh
Charging Time-41 Hrs

Filters
X7
BMW X7
Signature Edition
₹1.26 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850-5000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.29 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200-6250 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds-
Driving Range
937 km450
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp, 200 Nm402 bhp 760 Nm
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21285 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levellingDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levellingMulti-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21285 / 50 R20
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
6 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres-
Length
5181 mm4762
Wheelbase
3105 mm2873
Height
1835 mm1624
Width
2000 mm1884
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Tartufo with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Black with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Ivory White with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal EffectIndigo Blue / Black , Silk Beige / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,10,2991,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,81,0811,06,80,000
RTO
13,12,10854,000
Insurance
5,16,6104,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,09,7332,40,162

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