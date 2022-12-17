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BMW X3 M vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Defender
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Cr
Range--
Mileage13.17 kmpl8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0L Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
856 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.42 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 60 R20
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 60 R20
Kerb Weight
1790 kg2186 kg
Wheelbase
2864 mm3022 mm
Width
1891 mm2105 mm
Length
4708 mm5018 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm218 mm
Height
1676 mm1967 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
550 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes2
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
All-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Front & LED - Rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront Row (Cooled)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,07,00,000
RTO
10,05,33011,24,000
Insurance
3,52,00029,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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