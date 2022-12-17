In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs X7 Comparison