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BMW X3 M vs BMW X7

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs X7 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m X7
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Cr
Range-937 km/charge
Mileage13.17 kmpl11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X7
BMW X7
Signature Edition
₹1.26 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl11.29 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm520 Nm @ 1850-5000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm375 bhp @ 5200-6250 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km937 km
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19285 / 45 R21
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFive-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleDouble-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19285 / 45 R21
Kerb Weight
1790 kg-
Wheelbase
2864 mm3105 mm
Width
1891 mm2000 mm
Length
4708 mm5181 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Height
1676 mm1835 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person6 Person
Bootspace
550 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres83 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Electric
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+16
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / BlackTartufo with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Black with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Ivory White with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,44,10,299
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,25,81,081
RTO
10,05,33013,12,108
Insurance
3,52,0005,16,610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8983,09,733

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