In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW M8, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs M8 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|M8
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8.77 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|4395 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8