Compare CarsQ7 vs V-Class

Audi Q7 vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Expression ELWB
₹71.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemOM651 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl16.67
Driving Range
953 Km950.19
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
32
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,31481,92,503
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00071,10,000
RTO
8,32,9008,95,080
Insurance
3,39,9141,86,923
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1481,76,088
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

