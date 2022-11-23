|Top Speed
|237 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.3 seconds
|-
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
|OM651 Turbocharged I4
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|249 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.47 kmpl
|16.67
|Driving Range
|943 Km
|950.19
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|RWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Others
|Regenerative Braking
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Third Row AC
|-
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹68,80,942
|₹81,92,503
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹59,90,000
|₹71,10,000
|RTO
|₹6,28,000
|₹8,95,080
|Insurance
|₹2,62,442
|₹1,86,923
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,47,898
|₹1,76,088