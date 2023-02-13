|Engine Type
|2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
|B57 Turbocharged I6
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.3 seconds
|6.5
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|620 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Speed
|222 Kmph
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹59,16,579
|₹88,16,641
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹51,43,000
|₹76,50,000
|RTO
|₹5,43,300
|₹9,62,580
|Insurance
|₹2,29,779
|₹2,03,561
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,27,170
|₹1,89,504