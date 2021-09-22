|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|245
|318
|Engine Type
|2 Electric Motors
|M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.1
|3.6
|Battery
|84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Twin Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Max Motor Performance
|523 bhp 630 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|379 km
|-
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,85,42,500
|₹2,96,37,438
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,79,90,000
|₹2,63,83,660
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹26,49,096
|Insurance
|₹4,98,000
|₹6,04,382
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,98,550
|₹6,37,024