In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Levante Comparison