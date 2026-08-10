In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|10.79 PS PS