Kratos [2022-2024] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Brand Tork Motors Vespa Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Range 180 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity 4 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.