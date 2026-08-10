In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Wynn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Wynn
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Yulu
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 55,555
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|68 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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