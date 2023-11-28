In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less