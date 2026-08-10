In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Speedstar up to 70-80 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Merico Speedstar vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico speedstar
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 53,692
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours