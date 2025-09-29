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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs V-Strom SX

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 V-strom sx
BrandMahindraSuzuki
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc249 cc
Power25.72 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L12 l
Ground Clearance
165 mm205 mm
Length
2115 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg167 kg
Height
1150 mm1355 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm835 mm
Width
800 mm880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc249 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm76.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork brace-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Full DCLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,98,018
RTO
15,99218,641
Insurance
10,40014,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8634,975

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