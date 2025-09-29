In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mojo 300 bs6
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|25.72 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS