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Kinetic Green Flex vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Kinetic Green Flex or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W W & 160 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Flex vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Notte125
BrandKinetic GreenVespa
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Length
1855 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Height
1180 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
72 kmph-
Max Power
3000 W9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
160 Nm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock AbsorberDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Ride Home Mode, Central Braking System, Manually Detachable Battery, Integrated FootrestAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Multi Colour Digital Display-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
2,452NaN

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