Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hero Lectro C5 vs Hero Lectro C6

In 2024 Hero Lectro C5 or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
C5
Hero Lectro C5
STD
₹24,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹24,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,99924,999
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99924,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
537537

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Citroen mid-size SUV, potential rival to Hyundai Creta, to premiere on April 27
    10 Apr 2023
    Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 are likely to use a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in 2026.
    Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 to return to using V8 engines in 2026. Details here
    10 Aug 2023
    Citroen E-C3 is the electric version of the C3 that was launched in the country in June of 2022.
    Citroen E-C3 electric car first impression review: No-frill battery power
    21 Jan 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    French auto major Citroën is all set to debut in India with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV.
    Citroën C5 Aircross SUV: First look
    5 Feb 2021
    The 4.0-litre engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and offers Mercedes' 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The C63 E Performance is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.
    Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance: First Look
    22 Sept 2022
    View all
     