Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.