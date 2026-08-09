In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-