In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS