In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Toutche Electric Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Heileo h200
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 50 Minutes