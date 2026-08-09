In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Hero
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-