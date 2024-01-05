Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the

Harley Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
Street Glide Special BS6
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
111.1 mm114 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm163 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.5:1
Displacement
1745 cc1868 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 107Milwaukee-Eight 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,97335,50,820
Ex-Showroom Price
26,99,00031,99,000
RTO
2,15,9202,55,920
Insurance
56,06363,910
Accessories Charges
26,99031,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,43876,320

