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HomeCompare BikesRoad Glide [2024] vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Road Glide [2024] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Road Glide [2024] vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Road glide [2024] Street glide special [2021-2022]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 41.79 Lakhs₹ 37.49 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1868 cc
Power93.8 PS PS93.8 PS PS

Filters
Road Glide [2024]
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]
STD
₹41.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm125 mm
Length
2430 mm2425 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
387 kg375 kg
Height
1325 mm-
Saddle Height
695 mm690 mm
Width
990 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
363.2 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph-
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm158 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm102 mm
Rear Suspension
Premium Low Hand-Adjustable Rear Suspension-
Front Suspension
49mm Dual Bending Valve-
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Sport, Rain and CustomStreet
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster, Vehicle Hold Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Screen-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,96,74341,25,594
Ex-Showroom Price
41,79,00037,49,000
RTO
3,34,3202,99,920
Insurance
83,42376,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
98,80188,675

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