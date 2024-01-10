In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less