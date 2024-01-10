Saved Articles

XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Displacement
1262 cc1868 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm93 PS @ 5020 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm155 Nm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm102 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm114 mm
Compression Ratio
13:110.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95916,34,297
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00014,69,000
RTO
1,53,2001,17,520
Insurance
43,75936,760
Accessories Charges
011,017
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39435,127

