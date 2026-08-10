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Ducati Monster vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Monster vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Supersport 950
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc937 cc
Power110.94 PS PS110.1 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L16 L
Wheelbase
1492 mm1478 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg210 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm810 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
145 mm245 mm
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooledL-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderSlipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm94 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm forkFully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshockProgressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetSport, Touring and Urban
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00018,98,158
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00017,16,100
RTO
01,37,288
Insurance
044,770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06940,798

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