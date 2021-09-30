|Engine
|937 cc
|Engine Type
|Testatretta 11°, V2 - 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled
|Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Power
|111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5 kmpl
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Driving Range
|743 Km
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
|On-Road Price
|₹12,17,873
|₹15,81,643
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,99,000
|₹14,31,000
|RTO
|₹87,920
|₹1,14,480
|Insurance
|₹30,953
|₹36,163
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,176
|₹33,995
Ducati Monster, a brand name that is synonymous with brutal force and head-turning, masculine exterior styling that has defined naked street motorcycling for years. For 2021, Ducati has turned the monster upside down, and inside out; all that which defined the Monster previously - perfectly circular headlamp, trellis frame, etc. have gone for a toss to such an extent that the Monster is almost unr...Read More