Ducati Monster vs Ducati SuperSport 950

Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
937 cc-
Engine Type
Testatretta 11°, V2 - 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledTestastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Driving Range
743 Km-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Drivetrain
FWD-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
On-Road Price
12,17,87315,81,643
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,00014,31,000
RTO
87,9201,14,480
Insurance
30,95336,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,17633,995
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Ducati Monster, a brand name that is synonymous with brutal force and head-turning, masculine exterior styling that has defined naked street motorcycling for years. For 2021, Ducati has turned the monster upside down, and inside out; all that which defined the Monster previously - perfectly circular headlamp, trellis frame, etc. have gone for a toss to such an extent that the Monster is almost unr...

Read More

2021 Ducati Monster track test review: A Monster for everyone

