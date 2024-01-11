Saved Articles

BMW F850GS vs BMW F850GSAdventure

In 2024 BMW F850GS or BMW F850GSAdventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F850GSAdventure
BMW F850GSAdventure
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
₹13.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationWater-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication
Displacement
853 cc853 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm92 Nm @ 6250 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedMultiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,32314,65,500
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,00013,25,000
RTO
1,00,0001,06,000
Insurance
33,32334,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73331,499

