BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 2 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.