In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV Price starts at 59,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110 km/charge and the BattRE Electric LoEV has a range of up to 60 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric LoEV in 8 colours. ...Read More Read Less