In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Seeka Vatsal250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Vatsal250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Vatsal250 Comparison