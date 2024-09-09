Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Tata Car > Curvv > Car Offers in Ludhiana
Tata Curvv Car Discount Offers in Ludhiana
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Ludhiana
Honda City Hybrid
On Honda City Hybrid :-Benefits Upto ₹ 90,000 + 3 Year Free …
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on V & 1 more..
V
₹ 19 Lakhs
ZX (With additional safety features)
₹ 20.55 Lakhs
Honda Amaze
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits Upto ₹ 96,000 + 3 Year Free Mainte…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on E 1.2 Petrol MT & 6 more..
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 7.2 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹ 7.93 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
₹ 8.83 Lakhs
VX 1.2 Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹ 9.04 Lakhs
Elite Edition MT
₹ 9.1 Lakhs
VX 1.2 Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
₹ 9.86 Lakhs
Elite Edition CVT
₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Honda Elevate
On Honda Elevate :-Benefits Upto ₹ 65,000 + 3 Year Free Main…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on ZX MT & 6 more..
ZX MT
₹ 14.9 Lakhs
ZX CVT
₹ 16 Lakhs
SV MT
₹ 11 Lakhs
V MT
₹ 12.11 Lakhs
V CVT
₹ 13.21 Lakhs
VX MT
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
VX CVT
₹ 14.6 Lakhs
Honda City
On Honda City :-Benefits Upto ₹ 88,000 + 3 Year Free Mainten…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on SV Petrol MT (With additional safety features) & 8 more..
SV Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹ 12.08 Lakhs
Elegant Edition MT
₹ 12.65 Lakhs
V Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹ 12.85 Lakhs
Elegant Edition CVT
₹ 13.9 Lakhs
VX Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹ 13.92 Lakhs
V Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
₹ 14.1 Lakhs
VX Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
₹ 15.17 Lakhs
ZX Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹ 15.1 Lakhs
ZX Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
₹ 16.35 Lakhs
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan :-Cash Benefits Upto ₹ 75,000 + Attractive…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus :-Benefit Upto…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT & 19 more..
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 13.58 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 14.88 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 15.28 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)
₹ 15.6 Lakhs
Sound Edition Topline MT
₹ 15.8 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 16.58 Lakhs
GT 1.5 TSI DSG
₹ 16.62 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)
₹ 16.85 Lakhs
Sound Edition Topline AT
₹ 17.05 Lakhs
GT Plus 1.5 MT
₹ 17.28 Lakhs
GT Plus Edge Limited Edition MT Deep Black Pearl
₹ 17.48 Lakhs
GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)
₹ 17.6 Lakhs
GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)
₹ 17.8 Lakhs
GT Plus Edge MT Carbon Steel Grey Matte
₹ 17.86 Lakhs
GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
₹ 18.83 Lakhs
GT Plus Edge Limited Edition DSG Deep Black Pearl
₹ 19.03 Lakhs
GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)
₹ 19.15 Lakhs
GT Plus Edge LE DSG Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)
₹ 19.35 Lakhs
GT Plus Edge DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte (Electric Seats)
₹ 19.41 Lakhs
Jeep Meridian
On Jeep Meridian :-EMI Start From ₹ 34,999 + Benefits Upto ₹…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Limited 4X2 MT & 4 more..
Limited 4X2 MT
₹ 29.9 Lakhs
Limited 4X2 AT
₹ 31.8 Lakhs
Limited (O) 4X2 MT
₹ 32.4 Lakhs
Limited (O) 4X2 AT
₹ 34.3 Lakhs
Limited (O) 4X4 AT
₹ 36.95 Lakhs
Jeep Compass
On Jeep Compass :-EMI Start From ₹ 21,999 + Benefits Upto ₹ …
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel 4X2 AT & 11 more..
Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel 4X2 AT
₹ 28.69 Lakhs
Sport 2.0 Diesel
₹ 20.69 Lakhs
Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 26.19 Lakhs
Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
₹ 27.04 Lakhs
Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT
₹ 32.27 Lakhs
Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
₹ 30.19 Lakhs
Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 26.69 Lakhs
Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 24.69 Lakhs
Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
₹ 28.19 Lakhs
Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 28.19 Lakhs
Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 25.04 Lakhs
Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
₹ 26.69 Lakhs
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
On Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe :-Pay Just ₹ 49,999 Month + Inter…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on 220i M Sport
220i M Sport
₹ 43.9 Lakhs
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
On Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine :-Pay Just ₹ 59,999 Month + I…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on 330Li M Sport
330Li M Sport
₹ 57.9 Lakhs
BMW X3
On Bmw X3 :-Pay Just ₹ 64,999 Month + Now At An Interest Rat…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on XDrive20d xLine
XDrive20d xLine
₹ 68.5 Lakhs
BMW Ix1
On BMW iX1 :-Pay Just ₹ 69,999 Month + Includes Registration…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on XDrive30 M Sport
XDrive30 M Sport
₹ 66.9 Lakhs
BMW X1
On BMW X1 :-Pay Just ₹ 49,999 Month + Includes Registration …
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on SDrive18i M Sport
SDrive18i M Sport
₹ 49.5 Lakhs
BMW I4
On BMW i4 :-Pay Just ₹ 69,999 Month + Now At An Interest Rat…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on EDrive35 M Sport
EDrive35 M Sport
₹ 72.5 Lakhs
BMW Ix
On BMW iX :-Pay Just ₹ 1,29,999 Month + Now At An Interest R…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on XDrive 50
XDrive 50
₹ 1.4 Cr
BMW I7
On BMW i7 :-Now At An Interest Rate Of 7.77% + Additional Sa…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on EDrive50 M Sport
EDrive50 M Sport
₹ 2.03 Cr
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
On Volvo XC 40 Recharge :-Special Benefits Upto ₹ 1,05,000 .…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on E80 Ultimate
E80 Ultimate
₹ 57.9 Lakhs
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending CarsSee All
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹ 11.14 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Curvv EV
₹ 17.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹ 12.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Nexon
₹ 8 Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra XUV700
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.51 Lakhs*Onwards
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.43 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Punch
₹ 6.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.39 Cr*Onwards