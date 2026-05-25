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Skoda Octavia Rs Car Discount Offers in Lucknow
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Skoda Kodiaq
On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 3,50,000/-. T&C's …
Available in Lucknow
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more..
Kodiaqsportline
Kodiaqlk
Kodiaqlounge
Skoda Kylaq
On Skoda Kylaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs.55,000/-. T&C's Appl…
Available in Lucknow
Applicable on Classic & 10 more..
Classic
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Classic Plus
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
Classic Plus AT
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
Signature
₹ 9.43 Lakhs
Signature AT
₹ 10.43 Lakhs
Signature Plus
₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Prestige
₹ 11.75 Lakhs
Signature Plus AT
₹ 11.77 Lakhs
Prestige Plus
₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Prestige AT
₹ 12.75 Lakhs
Prestige Plus AT
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Get Total Benefits up to Rs. 75,000/-. T&…
Available in Lucknow
Applicable on Classic 1.0L TSI MT & 11 more..
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.28 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.34 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 15 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.43 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
Monte carlo 10l tsi mt
Sportline 15l tsi dsg
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.49 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 17.93 Lakhs
Kamal Kishore Skoda
329-330, Kamta, Faizabad Road, Opposite High Court, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh , lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 227105View More
Speedworks Skoda
Ground Floor G-12, 13, 14, Transport Nagar, Railtech Square, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh , lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226012View More
Kamal Kishore Skoda
Ymca Building, Rana Pratap Marg, 13, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh , lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001View More
Automovers Auto Industry Pvt. Ltd.
33, 34 & 327, Vijayeepur Chinhat Kamta, Ayodhya Road, Lucknow, lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226028View More
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