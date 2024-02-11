Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Maruti Suzuki Car > Wagon R > Car Offers in Kozhikode
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Car Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode
Applicable on XE
XE
₹ 6 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite
On Nissan Magnite :-Accessories & Cash Discount up to Rs. 20…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on XL & 5 more..
XL
₹ 7.04 Lakhs
XL AMT
₹ 7.5 Lakhs
XV
₹ 7.82 Lakhs
XV Dual Tone
₹ 7.98 Lakhs
XV Red Edition
₹ 8.07 Lakhs
XV AMT
₹ 8.28 Lakhs
Applicable on Geza Edition & 3 more..
Geza Edition
₹ 7.39 Lakhs
XV Premium
₹ 8.6 Lakhs
XV Premium Dual Tone
₹ 8.76 Lakhs
XV Premium AMT
₹ 8.96 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite
On Nissan Magnite :-Finance Offer up to 6.99% + Accessories …
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on XL Turbo & 13 more..
XL Turbo
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
XV Turbo
₹ 9.19 Lakhs
XV Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
XV Turbo Red Edition
₹ 9.44 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo
₹ 9.8 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 9.96 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O)
₹ 10 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone
₹ 10.16 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT
₹ 10.2 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 10.36 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT Red Edition
₹ 10.45 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT
₹ 10.91 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Applicable on Kuro Edition 1.0 Petrol MT & 1 more..
Kuro Edition 1.0 Petrol MT
₹ 8.28 Lakhs
Kuro Edition 1.0 Petrol AMT
₹ 8.74 Lakhs
Applicable on Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT & 1 more..
Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 9.65 Lakhs
Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
₹ 10.66 Lakhs
