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Kia Sonet Car Discount Offers in Surat

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We have Offers available on following models in Surat

Citroen Aircross X
On Citroen Aircross X :- Get Additional Benefits Up to Rs. 1…
Available in Surat
Applicable on You 1.2 5 STR & 6 more..
You 1.2 5 STR
₹ 8.89 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 5 STR
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 13.2 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
₹ 13.4 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT
₹ 14.37 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.57 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Citroen Aircross X
On Citroen Aircross X :- Get Additional Benefits Up to Rs. 1…
Available in Surat
Applicable on You 1.2 5 STR & 6 more..
You 1.2 5 STR
₹ 8.89 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 5 STR
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 13.2 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
₹ 13.4 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT
₹ 14.37 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.57 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

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Surat Motorcars

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Ground Floor, Skyview Business Horizon, Opp- Dream Land Party Plot, Surat, Gujarat 394105, surat, Gujarat 394105
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+91 - 7437822222
   

Shreenath Kia

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G 6-7, Marvella Shopping Centre, Adajan, Opposite Pal Rto, Surat, Gujarat 395009, surat, Gujarat 395009
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+91 - 9725077777
   

Surat Motorcars

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Magdalla Road, Udhana, Beside Pramukh Tata, Opp. Khatodra Police Station, Surat, Gujarat 394210, surat, Gujarat 394210
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+91 - 8930822222
   

Shreenath Cars

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Plot No. 49/1, Harihar Plot, Piplod, Near Valentine Cinema, Surat, Gujarat 395007, surat, Gujarat 395007
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+91 - 9725077777

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Tata Nexon

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₹ 7.4 Lakhs*Onwards
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₹ 12.52 Lakhs*Onwards
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Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 10.99 Lakhs*Onwards
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