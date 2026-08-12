In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-